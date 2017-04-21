Government launches tip line to report federal contracting

April 21, 2017

Purchasing B2B



OTTAWA—The federal government has launched a telephone tip line and online form to accept anonymous tips from those who suspect fraud, collusion and corruption in federal government contracts and real property agreements.

Unethical business practices in public procurement undermine fair competition, the government said in a press release, as well as threatening market integrity, increasing the cost and risk of doing business, and undermining public confidence in government.

“This tip line will allow individuals to report fraud, collusion and corruption through anonymous means,” said Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement. “It complements the Public Services and Procurement Canada tools already in place, such as the Fairness Monitoring Program, which provides Canadians with independent assurance that the federal government conducts business in a fair, open and transparent way.”

Those who witness or suspect unethical business practices in federal contracting, such as bid-rigging, price‑fixing, bribery, undisclosed conflict of interest and fraudulent contract schemes, can provide information anonymously by calling 1-844-365-1616 or by completing an online form.

The Federal Contracting Fraud Tip Line is a joint initiative of the Competition Bureau, Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. This line complements measures already in place to ensure that federal contracts are lawful, ethical and fair.