Government of Canada awards cleanup contract in Hamilton Harbour

July 24, 2017

HAMILTON, ON—Milestone Environmental Contracting Inc. and Fraser River Pile & Dredge Inc. have landed a Government of Canada contract for stage two of the Randle Reef Contaminated Sediment Remediation project.

The contract, valued at $32.9 million, was awarded following a fair, open, and competitive process, said the government.

As part of this contract, the company will dredge contaminated sediments from the harbour floor and place it into the engineered containment facility, now under construction in the Hamilton Harbour. Work for stage two is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2018 and is expected to wrap up in 2020.

The Randle Reef cleanup is one of the largest remediation projects underway in Canada, the government said. The Government of Canada is leading the project in partnership with the Province of Ontario, the City of Hamilton, the City of Burlington, the Halton region, Hamilton Port Authority, and Stelco.