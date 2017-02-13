CAE lands training contract with Airbus

February 13, 2017

Michael Power



MONTREAL—Airbus Defence and Space has awarded CAE a contract for a comprehensive C295W aircrew and maintenance training solution to support the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue (FWSAR) program.

CAE said that the contract is worth roughly $200 million over the next 11 years and includes options to extend an additional 15 years that would take the value to more than $300 million.

The Government of Canada selected the Airbus C295W as its new FWSAR platform in December 2016. As part of the FWSAR program, CAE said the RCAF will receive 16 C295W aircraft specifically modified for search and rescue.

“We are honoured to serve as the training systems integrator to lead the overall design and development of a comprehensive C295W training solution for aircrews and maintainers,” said Joe Armstrong, vice-president and general manager, CAE Canada. “The search and rescue mission in Canada is both critical and challenging, and we are proud that we will play a role in helping train and prepare the RCAF for this mission.”

The contract related to the C295W training systems and services is divided into three phases. First, during the acquisition and development phase over the next three years, CAE will lead the design and building of a new training centre facility at 19 Wing in Comox, British Columbia. Housed in the training centre will be a suite of CAE-built training devices.

Following delivery of the training centre facility and C295W training suite in late 2019, phase two of the contract will start with CAE leading a three-year in-service support (ISS) transition period for the C295W aircrew and maintenance training program.

Following the transition period, phase three will begin with the 20-year in-service support phase, which is divided into a base five-year ISS contract with three additional five-year options. During the in-service support phases, CAE will be responsible for providing a range of training services, including training device upgrades and maintenance, hardware and software engineering, courseware updates, technology insertion and obsolescence management, and other in-service support services.

CAE will also provide academic and simulator instructors to deliver aircrew and maintenance training.