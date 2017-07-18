CAE lands defence contracts worth over $175 million

July 18, 2017

MONTREAL—CAE has been awarded defence contracts on a range of platforms valued at more than $175 million to provide simulation products, training services and in-service support for global military customers.

The contracts involve programs highlighting CAE’s position on major platforms and its Training Systems Integrator strategy.

They include Lockheed Martin to support development of five C-130J fuselage trainers for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command; L-3 MAS to continue providing CF-18 in-service support services for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-18 fleet; and Airbus Defence and Space to provide in-service support for the C295W Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue training program for the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“These orders augment the long-term, recurring revenue profile of our defence business,” said Gene Colabatistto, CAE’s group president, defence & security. “Original equipment manufacturers and global militaries continue to recognize our training and simulation experience on enduring platforms, such as the C-130J, which combined with a positive defence environment continues to provide us a healthy pipeline of opportunities around the world.”