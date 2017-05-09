Xerox releases cloud-based content management system

May 9, 2017

NORWALK, Conn.—Xerox has released DocuShare Flex, which the company says allows small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and company departments to digitize processes like invoicing, sharing files, editing, managing databases and storing documents.

SMBs often rely on paper-based systems and often lack centralized storage of digital information, said Xerox. According to respondents to a 2016 Association for Information and Image Management (AIIM) survey, poor content management practices result in taking too long to find content (62 percent), duplicated efforts (52 percent) and insufficient re-use (46 percent)1.

The new DocuShare Flex platform is cloud based and provides the automation, security and scalability of large-scale ECM systems in an affordable package that’s easy to configure and use without IT support. Users can complete a range of document-intensive tasks such as:

Routing documents aunts automatically to facilitate approval processes and version control;

Automating necessary documentation for ease of compliance with government and industry mandates;

Simplifying management of the multitude of documents required for transactions, accounting, billing and other document-intensive operations.

DocuShare Flex can store and manage a wide range of document types and content. It has a scalable storage capacity of hundreds of millions of documents. Managing documents from creation through archiving and eventual disposal is provided out of the box.

DocuShare Flex customers can add capacity and users incrementally to further control costs. The number of users can range from a minimum of five people up to thousands. It has advanced review-process controls that enable annotation, redaction and simultaneous viewing while controlling versions to keep documents current.

DocuShare Flex can automate a range of business processes including storing all project documents in one place, managing review cycles, and meeting potential audit requirements. It can also enforce compliance with best practices since management can observe work status.

DocuShare Flex is designed for non-technical staff with an intuitive search engine and a user interface (UI) that requires little training. The UI is Web-based and will run on a wide range of browsers and mobile devices.

The platform can work with back-end company systems to pull data and link to documents.