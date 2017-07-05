VersaPay lands invoice-to-cash solution deal

July 5, 2017

Purchasing B2B



MILWAUKEE and TORONTO—VersaPay Corporation, a provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions including electronic invoice presentment and payment, automated accounts receivable, cash application and collections management, has announced that Vantage Point Corporation has become the newest client on VersaPay ARC.

“At Vantage Point Corporation we take pride in challenging the status quo and delivering a better technology experience for our customers,” said Greg VerPlank, CFO at Vantage Point Corporation. “With VersaPay ARC we can expand our customer set without adding staff in our finance department and we’re also reclaiming hours with our existing staff. What’s even better is that our customers state that the platform makes it easy for them to do business with us.”

Vantage Point Corporation is an IT solutions provider offering enterprise clients a solution to streamline the acquisition of IT hardware, software and services.

VersaPay is a provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions.