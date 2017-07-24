Final survey reminder: Join your peers in benchmarking your salary

July 24, 2017

Purchasing B2B



With a deadline of July 31 2017, PurchasingB2B is once again running the annual benchmark survey designed to provide you with valuable salary and other job-related information. The 2017 Annual Purchasing and Supply Chain Professional Survey is designed to reveal information about the field including:

What are the average salaries from a regional, gender, education, and industry perspective across Canada? How are current economic factors shaping the role of procurement within the Canadian supply chain? What are the trends, challenges, and other opportunities that are affecting the profession?

But we need your help to make the survey a success! Your valuable insights on the above and other topics will help shape the results of this survey.

To access the survey, visit www.purchasingb2b.ca or click here. As a bonus, you’ll be entered into a draw for one of ten $50 Tim Hortons gift cards!

Your individual responses will remain confidential. The survey is in the field until July 31, 2017.

Be sure to look for the survey results feature article in the October 2017 issue of PurchasingB2B. In addition, the results article will be posted online, along with an updated Online Salary Calculator by November 1.