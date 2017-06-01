Standard provides guidance to suppliers on risk management

June 1, 2017

NORTHBROOK, Ill.—The Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) has announced the publication of a new National Adoption of Canada that provides guidance to suppliers on assessing and managing the consumer products safety, including documentation of risk assessment and risk management.

SCC collaborated with UL to facilitate the adoption of ISO 10377, Consumer product safety—Guidelines for suppliers, which was published under the National Adoption of Canada process as CAN/UL 10377. The standard will support Health Canada’s efforts to encourage effective systems within Canada—particularly within small and medium sized enterprises—that identify, prevent or respond to real or potential dangers to human health or safety associated with consumer products.

“SCC was very pleased to work with UL to adopt this standard and offer Canadian suppliers practical guidance on assessing and managing the safety of consumer products,” said John Walter, CEO of SCC. “The novel approach taken by UL to use online platforms for public outreach was an exciting new strategy, and it aligns well with SCC’s commitment to encouraging progressive standardization solutions.”

Through the adoption process, UL Standards piloted a virtual standards development approach that included outreach to potential participants through social media to identify Canadian national differences, and conducted the ballot, public review and comment resolution stages of the adoption process virtually.