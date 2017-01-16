SNC-Lavalin lands US rail and transit contracts

January 16, 2017

MONTREAL—SNC-Lavalin has been awarded two rail and transit contracts in the United States.

The first is a five-year contract valued at US$13.7 million with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) for the engineering and administrative consultancy support services for electric locomotives and multi-level cab and coach car procurement projects. The services include project management, engineering oversight and review, and quality assurance activities.

The second contract was awarded by Purple Line Transit Partners (PLTP—the private partner selected by the Maryland Transit Administration—to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Purple Line project.

SNC-Lavalin will provide consulting engineering oversight and project management services relating to the light rail vehicles being procured to operate the line.

The project is a 26-km light rail line with 21 stations that provides an east-west connection through the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC. It will connect four Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Metro stations, Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) and Amtrak train services, and local bus services.