SNC-Lavalin awarded US natural gas project

December 5, 2016

MONTREAL—SNC-Lavalin has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) for an expansion of its natural gas storage services in Mist, Oregon. This EPC contract is a significant portion of the $125-million project.

The turnkey project will be done by the production & processing solutions service line within SNC-Lavalin’s Oil & Gas sector. The scope of work consists of connection of a 20km pipeline to a storage reservoir through several wellheads, installation of the pipeline, and construction of a compressor station to withdraw and inject natural gas from, or into, the reservoir, said SNC-Lavalin.

The project will facilitate NW Natural’s underground reservoir to be able to store up to 71 million cubic meters of natural gas.

Through this project, NW Natural will provide no-notice storage service to Portland General Electric’s generating plants at Port Westward, including a plant designed to integrate more wind power into PGE’s generation mix.