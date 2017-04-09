SNC-Lavalin awarded telecommunications contract

April 9, 2017

MONTREAL—SNC-Lavalin has landed a three-year contract, with the option of an extension, to provide telecommunications and electronics maintenance and support for Chevron Australia’s interests in Western Australia.

As part of this agreement, SNC-Lavalin will provide both onshore and offshore maintenance and support covering corrective and preventive maintenance for 30 telecommunication and electronic systems, including active and passive infrastructure, wireless communication systems, life safety systems and navigational aids.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Chevron Australia in this expanded asset management role,” said Martin Adler, president, oil & gas, SNC-Lavalin. “This award strengthens our Sustaining Capital portfolio and is testament to our proven capabilities in maintenance and support, and we look forward to continued success.”