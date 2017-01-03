SNC-Lavalin awarded maintenance and sustainment projects agreement

January 3, 2017

MONTREAL—SNC-Lavalin is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Kentz Canada Ltd., through a joint venture with ClearStream was awarded a five-year agreement with an integrated oil company to provide engineering and procurement services for maintenance and sustainment projects in the Athabasca Oil Sands region in Alberta.

“We are pleased to build upon our long-term relationship with this international client,” said Martin Adler, president, Oil & Gas, SNC-Lavalin. “The award expands our activities in the Fort McMurray region, and we will be working together to ensure we maximize the efficiency for our client of these important Canadian assets for energy production.”

SNC-Lavalin’s JV partner, ClearStream Energy, is a publicly traded company and provides integrated solutions for construction, fabrication, operations and maintenance.