SNC-Lavalin awarded engineering, procurement and construction contract

March 6, 2017

MONTREAL—SNC-Lavalin has been awarded a contract by Salalah Methanol Company LLC (SMC) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of an anhydrous liquid ammonia plant, including its utilities and off-site infrastructure, in the city of Salalah, Oman.

The company said that the project is expected to begin in March 2017 with SNC-Lavalin initially performing the early works program. SNC-Lavalin will continue with the engineering, procurement of equipment, construction and commissioning of the facility, which will produce anhydrous liquid ammonia using a technology provided by Linde Group.

SNC-Lavalin’s Abu Dhabi office will be responsible for the project delivery, supported by local and international resources, while maximizing the use of in-country expertise and local workforce during the construction phase.