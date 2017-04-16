SNC-Lavalin awarded design services contract

April 16, 2017

MONTREAL—SNC-Lavalin has been awarded a contract by Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco), a copper producer, to provide design services for the Talabre Tailings Expansion Phase VIII project, located in the city of Calama, in Chile’s Antofagasta region.

“Following our other recent contract awards with Codelco, this new project award once again solidifies our business relationship with this world-class client”, said José J. Suárez, SNC-Lavalin’s president, mining & metallurgy. “Codelco’s rigorous approach to tailings management on the Talabre project demonstrates their ability to operate facilities safely and in a sustainable way, and we are excited to partner with them on this important project for the region”.

Services for the project will be conducted over an eight-month period and will be carried out by the company’s mining & metallurgy team in Santiago, Chile.

As part of the services, the team will develop the detailed design of the works, facilities, structures and equipment for various systems and areas of the Talabre tailings facilities, including the clear water recovery and recirculation system.

The scope of work also includes the detailed design of a medium voltage electrical power system.