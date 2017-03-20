SIAE MICROELETTRONICA wins supplier award

March 20, 2017

MILAN—SIAE MICROELETTRONICA has received the award for Health and Safety from Vodafone Group, during the recent 2016 Vodafone annual Supplier Awards ceremony.

The Vodafone Supplier Awards recognize companies that have performed outstandingly in supporting Vodafone Group’s continuous drive for operating efficiency and to deliver greater benefits to its customers, the company said.

The award recognizes SIAE MICROELETTRONICA’s engagement and results in making the work environment a safer place, said Vodafone. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA has led a strong programme within the company and with partner companies to ensure health and safety policies were put in place for everyday operations and especially for in-field activities.

This is the fourth award Vodafone has given to SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, following the Vodafone Outstanding Performance Award in 2010, 2012 and the Supplier of the Year award 2013.