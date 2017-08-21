Seegrid announces self-driving vision guided materials handling vehicle

August 21, 2017Purchasing B2B

PITTSBURGH, PA—Seegrid has expanded it’s automated solutions suite with the GP8 Series 6 self-driving pallet truck. The GP8 Series 6 offers fully automated material movement to execute hands-free load exchange from pick-up to drop-off.

“The GP8 Series 6 closes the automation loop by providing an end-to-end solution, removing the need for human assistance to complete tasks,” said Jeff Christensen, vice-president of product with Seegrid. “In manufacturing and e-commerce environments, every human touch is costly and unpredictable. As we help our customers develop smart factories of the future, safety, efficiency, and operating costs will continue to be the driving forces behind the adoption of automation. Loading and unloading pallets independently creates safer working conditions, allows for more consistent throughput, and produces a rapid return on investment for our customers.”

The Series 6 self-driving pallet truck picks up and drops off palletized car parts without human interaction, increasing productivity amidst labor shortages for automakers. In e-commerce, the Series 6 enables fully autonomous delivery of goods to keep up with fulfillment industry growth and demand, the company said.

Operating without wires, lasers, magnets, or tape, the Seegrid GP8 Series 6 allows manufacturers and distributors to change routes in-house, operate in manual mode, and effortless scale their fleet as they grow.

As part of the Seegrid Smart Platform, the Series 6 is aligned with Industry 4.0 and lean initiatives, helping companies transform into smart factories of the future.