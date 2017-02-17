SCMA appoints new president and CEO

February 17, 2017

Michael Power



TORONTO—The Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA) has appointed Christian Alan Buhagiar as president and CEO.

Buhagiar comes to SCMA from the Institute of Corporate Directors, where he was vice-president of education. In this role Buhagiar was responsible for the institute’s governance education and director designation programs, the delivery of national events, and strategic and business planning as a member of the executive team. In addition, he has a wealth of experience in the non-profit, private, academic, and public sectors, including federal and provincial politics. He is a recognized governance expert with a wealth of board level experience.

In addition, he is a seasoned policy and government relations professional, said SCMA, having served as the Director of Research Planning, Communications and Government Relations at York University. He has held positions in several portfolios in the public sector, including serving in both the Ontario and federal governments.

“Supply chain management has become an increasingly important role over the years. The skills required for supply chain professionals to make sure organizations can operate efficiently, robustly, and responsibly have also evolved,” said Mike Whelan, chair, SCMA board of directors. “Christian’s experience in education will be a major asset for us as we look to build on our work to date in helping our members develop the skills both they and their organizations need to be successful.”

SCMA said that in his new role, Buhagiar will drive the organization’s strategic priorities of being a strong voice and advocate for the profession, and delivering professional development that meets the needs of today while preparing our members for the future.

“Our world operates through increasingly complex supply chains that today should be at the heart of virtually every organization’s strategy and a key consideration in global policy debates,” said Christian Buhagiar, SCMA president and CEO. “I look forward to working with SCMA’s members and volunteers to deliver the support, products and services they need to succeed. I am fortunate to join an organization that has been focused on continual improvement and look forward to building on the strong foundation developed by my predecessor.”