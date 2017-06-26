Samsung Canada lands sustainability awards

June 26, 2017

Michael Power



MISSISSAUGA, ON—Samsung Electronics Canada, Inc. has been named the 2017 Appliance Manufacturer of the Year and the 2017 Consumer Electronics Manufacturer of the Year by ENERGY STAR Canada. These awards mark the fifth and sixth ENERGY STAR wins for Samsung Canada since 2012.

Key factors in Samsung Canada’s ENERGY STAR Award wins were the brand’s recent 2016 partnership with BC Hydro to promote and increase awareness of ENERGY STAR certified clothes washers, clothes dryers, refrigerators and televisions. Additionally, in 2016, 99 percent of all televisions sold by Samsung were ENERGY STAR certified.

Samsung Canada ENERGY STAR awards now include: Manufacturer of the Year—Appliances (2017); Manufacturer of the Year—Electronics (2015, 2016, 2017); Promoter of the Year—ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2015 (2016); Collaborative Initiative of the Year (2012).