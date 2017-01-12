PyroGenesis inks military contracts

January 12, 2017

MONTREAL—PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a clean-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, has signed two contracts totaling about $1.6 million.

As of June 30, 2016, total military contracts that the company has signed now exceed $5 million.

The contracts are all expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2017. The details of the contracts, together with others announced last October, will be more fully disclosed later, the company said.