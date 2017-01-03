ProcureCon Canada 2017 | Toronto, ON | April 10-12

January 3, 2017

Purchasing B2B



The ProcureCon event series brings together a blend of procurement, purchasing and supply chain experts from across all industries to share their experiences and knowledge. Originally launched in North America 15 years ago to address direct purchasing strategies for manufacturing companies, ProcureCon has since expanded its focus to address the challenges and opportunities within non-manufacturing and corporate procurement at the ProcureCon Indirect East and West events, as well as the needs of managing the marketing category at ProcureCon for Digital and Marketing Services.

Click here for more details about the event.