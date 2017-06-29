Ovivo lands contract for cooling water intake screening system

June 29, 2017

MONTREAL—Ovivo Inc., through its subsidiary Ovivo UK Limited, has been awarded a contract worth over £27 million by EDF Energy, to provide the cooling water intake screening system for the new 3,200 MW Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset, the first nuclear plant project approved in the UK since 1987.

Through its heritage brand Brackett Green, Ovivo will supply a complete cooling water intake screening system, processing more than 191 cubic meters per second of water that will be used for cooling both the electricity generating steam-cycle and the nuclear reactor services.

The equipment will be designed primarily at Ovivo’s Colchester office and mainly manufactured at approved facilities within the UK. The contract duration is estimated at eight years.

The work’s scope includes the design, fabrication, delivery and technical support during the erection and commissioning of four drumscreens, four frameless dual flow band screens, 20 trash rack screens, 20 raking screens, 12 on-line debris filters and all the auxiliary components.