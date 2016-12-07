OpenText lands supply chain digitization contract

December 7, 2016

Purchasing B2B



WATERLOO, Ontario—Specialty chemicals manufacturer Solenis has chosen OpenText, an enterprise information management (EIM) company, to digitize its supply chain. Solenis said it will use OpenText to automate and simplify its business-to-business processes.

Solenis’s said its global supply chain relied on manual processes using legacy systems that made the company’s b2b process and supply chain management complicated and cumbersome. The company turned to OpenText for a solution to simplify and automate its processes.

Solenis selected OpenText to digitize its supply chain and standardize processes, to automate and manage the flow of transactions with their suppliers and customers. OpenText also enables Solenis to bring on new customers and suppliers to its new cloud-based platform.

By choosing b2b Managed Services, the company leverages OpenText to lead the implementation and help manage the everyday operations of the solution.

