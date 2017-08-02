Metro Supply Chain Group acquires National Fulfillment Services

August 2, 2017Purchasing B2B

TORONTO—Metro Supply Chain Group Inc. has acquired National Fulfillment Services Inc. Headquartered in Aston Pennsylvania, NFS is a privately-owned company with a more than 50-year tenure in direct-to-consumer fulfillment.

Metro’s group president, Martin Graham, sees the acquisition as a step in the build-out of the company’s e-commerce (B2C) services which operate under the E24 brand. “NFS has recently expanded its operations onto the west coast of the U.S. and now, as part of the Metro family, we expect to see their service offering expanded to two Canadian centres within the year.”

Metro’s Chiko Nanji, group chairman, describes move as a step in the evolution of the Montreal-based logistics company. “Our business has always been about staying at the edge of innovation and providing a seamless and exceptional customer experience,” says Nanji. “NFS strategically aligns with that mandate.”