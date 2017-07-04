Manufacturing recovery slows in June

July 4, 2017

Purchasing B2B



June data pointed to a sustained rebound in manufacturing sector business conditions, but the pace of recovery eased to a four-month low amid weaker growth of incoming new work. The latest survey also revealed a further slowdown in job creation from April’s six-year peak. However, manufacturing companies remain upbeat about their prospects for growth over the next 12 months, which contributed to a robust rise in purchasing activity and a further accumulation of pre-production inventories.

At 54.7 in June, down from 55.1 in May, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased further from April’s six-year peak (55.9). Nonetheless, the latest reading was well above the neutral 50.0 threshold and signalled a solid improvement in overall business conditions. Slower rates of new business and employment growth were the main factors weighing on the headline PMI in June.

Manufacturing production volumes expanded for the eighth month running in June, which marked the longest period of sustained growth since the start of 2015. The rate of output growth picked up slightly since May, but remained softer than the three-year peak recorded in March.

New business growth slowed to its weakest since the start of 2017, with the loss of momentum concentrated in domestic markets. In contrast, export sales growth edged up to its strongest since November 2014. A number of manufacturers commented on rising demand from U.S. clients.

Mirroring the trend for overall new order volumes, latest survey data revealed a softer pace of job creation across the manufacturing sector. Nonetheless, the rate of employment growth remained strong in comparison to the trends seen over the past five years. Increased staffing levels were linked to improving business confidence, greater sales and efforts to rebuild operating capacity. Looking ahead, around 39% of the survey panel forecast a rise in production during the next 12 months, while only 5% expect a decline.

The recovery in manufacturing conditions contributed to another marked rise in purchasing activity and sustained pressure on stocks among vendors. Reflecting this, vendor performance was reported to have deteriorated to one of the greatest extents since early-2014.

Meanwhile, overall input cost inflation across the manufacturing sector was the lowest so far in 2017, despite widespread reports citing increased prices for raw materials (particularly steel). This contributed to a slowdown in factory gate price inflation to its least marked since February.

Regional highlights: