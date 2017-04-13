Manufacturing sales slip in February

April 13, 2017



The Canadian Press



OTTAWA—Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.2 percent in February to $53.6 billion as the motor vehicle assembly and petroleum and coal product manufacturing industries declined.

Economists had expected a drop of 0.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Factory sales were down in 10 of the 21 industries, representing 37 percent of the Canadian manufacturing sector.

In volume terms, sales ticked up 0.1 percent.

Sales in the motor vehicle assembly industry fell 5.3 percent to $5.7 billion, while the petroleum and coal products industry dropped 5.0 per cent to $5.1 billion.

Sales fell in seven provinces, led by Ontario, which fell 1.1 percent to $25.7 billion.

Sales in Quebec rose 2.1 percent to $12.9 billion.