Manufacturing sales increase in March

May 17, 2017

OTTAWA—Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales hit a record in March, boosted by the transportation equipment and food industries.

The agency says they grew 1.0 percent to a $53.9 billion in March, matching the expectations of economists, according to Thomson Reuters.

Sales were up in 16 of 21 industries, representing 71 percent of the Canadian manufacturing sector.

The transportation equipment industry rose 2.1 percent to $11.1 billion following two months of declines.

The food industry gained 2.6 percent to a record high $8.9 billion.

In volume terms, factory sales rose 0.2 percent.