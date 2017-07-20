Manufacturing sales gain 1.1 percent in May: Stats Can

July 20, 2017



The Canadian Press



OTTAWA—Canadian manufacturing sales came in better than expected for May, climbing 1.1 percent to $54.6 billion.

Statistics Canada says it was the third consecutive month to see an increase as gains were led by the transportation equipment and chemical manufacturing industries.

Economists had expected a gain of 0.8 percent for the month, according to Thomson Reuters.

However, the better-than-expected increase for May came as Statistics Canada revised its figure for April to show an increase of 0.4 percent compared with its initial reading of 1.1 percent.

Sales in May were up in 16 of 21 industries, representing 71 percent of the manufacturing sector.

The transportation equipment industry saw sales rise 4.2 percent to $11.5 billion boosted by the motor vehicle and the motor vehicle parts industries. Chemical manufacturing sales climbed 2.4 percent to $4.4 billion.

In constant dollars, overall sales were up 1.1 percent, indicating that higher volumes of manufactured goods were sold in May.