Manufacturing sales climb in January

March 17, 2017



The Canadian Press



OTTAWA—Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales in January surpassed expectations, climbing 0.6 percent to $53.8 billion, helped by the petroleum and coal and chemical industries.

It was the third consecutive month of growth.

Economists had expected a decline of 0.2 percent for January, according to Thomson Reuters.

Statistics Canada says sales were up in 14 of 21 industries, representing 75.4 percent of the manufacturing sector.

The petroleum and coal products industry climbed 7.0 percent to $5.5 billion, while the chemical manufacturing industry gained 2.5 percent to $4.5 billion.

Overall sales in constant dollars gained 0.7 percent, suggesting a higher volume of goods sold.