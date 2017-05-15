Manitoba Hydro selects Sentient Energy grid analytics system

May 15, 2017

BURLINGAME, Calif.—Manitoba Hydro has selected California-based Sentient Energy’s Sentient Grid Analytics System and MM3 distribution grid sensors to support the utility’s “Worst Feeder Program” initiative. The platform will allow Manitoba Hydro to identify system faults faster and restore power to more customers in shorter time.

The Sentient MM3 Sensors offer built-in support of the latest generation 4G LTE cellular communications technology as well as 3G and other legacy cellular standards in each unit. The Sentient Grid Analytics System and MM3 Sensors will also enable Manitoba Hydro to monitor peak load, detect anomalies that could lead to future service interruptions, and pinpoint faults faster.

Manitoba Hydro serves 567,634 electric customers throughout the province and 276,858 natural gas customers in various communities throughout southern Manitoba.