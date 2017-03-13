Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contract

March 13, 2017

TORONTO—Magellan Aerospace announced an agreement today between Magellan Aerospace (UK) Limited and Airbus for the supply of complete crown module assemblies for all variants of the A350 XWB aircraft.

This contract extension, valued at about $140 million, will see the provision of assemblies from Magellan facilities in the UK, Poland and India to the Airbus assembly lines in Germany and France.

“With an emphasis on investing in innovative manufacturing technologies and developing a cost competitive global supply chain, Magellan has worked diligently to align with Airbus’ production requirements for the A350 XWB,” said Magellan’s CEO, Phillip Underwood. “To support the great demand for this aircraft, Magellan will continue to focus our efforts on optimizing our performance to provide solutions for Airbus’ manufacturing needs into the next decade.”

Magellan has worked with Airbus, and as well as supplying crown modules for the A350 family of aircraft, also supplies precision machined aluminium and titanium structural wing components for use on the A320, A330, and A380 aircraft programs.

The company also supplies Wire Strike Protection Systems for the majority of Airbus helicopter models.