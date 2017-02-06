Magellan Aerospace awarded CF-188 F404 engine maintenance contract

February 6, 2017

Purchasing B2B



TORONTO—Magellan Aerospace has landed a contract from Public Services and Procurement Canada for engine repair and overhaul and fleet management services on the F404 engine that powers Canada’s fleet of CF-188 Hornet aircraft.

The contract began in January and work will be carried out until the terms expire at the end of March, 2021. A preliminary funding amount of CDN$45M has been approved to launch the multi-year agreement. The contract includes options to extend the duration of the agreement beyond 2021.

Magellan will service the F404 engines at its facility in Mississauga, Ontario and at RCAF bases in Bagotville, Quebec and Cold Lake, Alberta.

Magellan will provide repair and overhaul services, engineering and field support services, technical and publication management services, and supply chain management services for the F404-GE-400 engines and CF-18A/B secondary power systems.