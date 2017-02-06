LDC Logistics consolidates ownership in Metro Supply Chain Group

February 6, 2017

MONTREAL—LDC Logistics has acquired Metro Supply Chain Group’s (Metro SCG) remaining shares from NOVACAP, a private equity firm. With the close of the transaction, LDC Logistics said it becomes the sole shareholder of Metro SCG. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to take complete ownership of Metro SCG and continue to support the company’s current aggressive growth strategy,” said Chiko Nanji, chairman of LDC Logistics and group CEO, Metro SCG. “The transaction reflects our confidence in our plans to increase Metro SCG’s market position in North America and Europe and welcome new recruits to our exceptional team of more than 5,000 associates.”

Over the last 12 years, Metro SCG has expanded its services from its Canadian traditional warehousing roots to provide engineered customized solutions incorporating warehousing, e-com fulfillment, transportation management and post production packaging, in Canada, the US, the UK and Germany. With origins in consumer goods, Metro SCG now has presence in retail logistics operations and in March 2016, the company expanded its automotive logistics and transportation solutions capability by acquiring Europe-based automotive and industrial services emergency logistics specialist, Evolution Time Critical.

The company’s managed transportation solutions and expedited freight expertise complements MSCG’s specialism in providing customized logistics solutions, helping to provide a truly cross-industry, multimodal global service.