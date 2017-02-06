LCBO invites bids from grocers to sell beer and cider

February 6, 2017

TORONTO—The LCBO has released a Request for bids (RFB) for eligible Ontario grocery retailers looking to sell beer and cider. The RFB for as many as 80 locations has been posted on the procurement website www.Biddingo.com.

The LCBO Request for Bids initiates a competitive process to select which grocers will be able to purchase beer and cider from the LCBO for resale. The LCBO said it will be an open, fair and transparent process through which eligible grocery retailers will bid on the financial terms on which they will purchase beer and cider from the LCBO.

Successful bidders will then apply to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for an authorization(s) to sell beer and cider. Eligibility requirements are set out in regulations under the Liquor Control Act.

Interested grocery retailers are asked to register and access the LCBO RFB at www.biddingo.com.

The deadline for submissions to the RFB is March 10, 2017 no later than 10:00:59 am EST.

LCBO has engaged a fairness commissioner to provide oversight and advice to support integrity and fairness throughout bidding.

As many as 210 grocery stores are expected to be authorized before the end of June, 2017 with the potential of as many as 450 grocery stores eventually selling beer and cider.