Kinaxis RapidResponse selected for supply chain planning

June 21, 2017

OTTAWA and TOKYO—Santen Pharmaceutical Company has selected Kinaxis RapidResponse to plan concurrently across functions and time periods for end-to-end visibility across the supply chain.

Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, Santen sells ophthalmic pharmaceutical products in about 60 countries. Santen said it has begun a transformation of its global supply chain. The company said it wanted a single end-to-end planning platform that would reduce global planning cycle times and raise efficiency.

“We chose Kinaxis to develop a consolidated view of our entire supply chain to collapse decision cycle times by connecting all links in our supply chain,” said Frank Binder, vice-president, head of global supply chain management, of Santen Pharmaceutical. “Through RapidResponse, we will remove supply chain planning functional boundaries and gain the critical capabilities to drive tangible business outcomes. We look forward to growing our partnership.”

With the deployment of RapidResponse, Santen said it will reduce global planning times, manual activity and eliminate the use of multiple disconnected spreadsheets. Having a consolidated view of the entire supply chain, Santen will plan for its expected performance, monitor progress, and respond to variations to the plan.