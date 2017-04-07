IRD contract for South Dakota weigh-in-motion project

April 7, 2017

SASKATOON—International Road Dynamics Inc. has been awarded a contract to supply, install and maintain a Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) Sorting System at the Blunt Port of Entry on US Highway 14 and US Highway 83 east of Pierre, South Dakota.

The project is valued at about US$1.1 million with installation to be completed by October 2017. This project is the fifth Port of Entry WIM system supplied by IRD to South Dakota, as South Dakota Department of Transportation continues the deployment of additional systems throughout the State.

The Port-of-Entry Commercial Vehicle Identification System protects highway infrastructure by weighing all commercial vehicles, capturing license plate numbers and directing suspected violators to report to the truck inspection station. The project includes IRD’s Single-Load-Cell (SLC) WIM, intelligent Roadside Operation Credentialing (iROC) system, and License Plate Reader (LPR) technology.

Commercial vehicles are automatically identified, and their safety, operating authority and credentials are verified, while confirming compliance with weight regulations.

IRD is a highway traffic management technology company based in Saskatoon specializing in supplying products and systems to the global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry.