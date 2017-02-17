InComm Canada named Vendor of the Year

February 17, 2017

ATLANTA—InComm Canada, a prepaid product and transaction services company, has been named the North West Company’s General Merchandise Vendor of the Year for 2016.

The North West Company, a retailer across Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific islands and the Caribbean, works with over 300 active general merchandise vendors. InComm Canada was selected for the award after helping the company increase gross profit by close to 15 percent in 2016.

InComm Canada and the North West Company have been partners since 2010, and InComm has helped to almost double the retailer’s sales in that span.

“We are extremely honored and humbled to receive this honor from a company with as high a reputation as the North West Company,” said Felipe Papaleo, general manager for InComm Canada. “In just six years, our partnership with the North West Company has proven to be extremely fruitful for both sides of the table, culminating with the tremendous year we had helping drive their business in 2016.”

The North West Company operates 130 stores in Canada under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Quickstop, and Valu Lots.

“InComm Canada truly deserved to win this award,” said Scott McKay, vic-president general merchandise procurement and marketing for the North West Company. “Not only through their unique products, but also through their top-notch customer service.”