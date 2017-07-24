GE Canada, EDC host supplier day

July 24, 2017

Purchasing B2B



WELLAND, ON—GE Canada and Export Development Canada (EDC) are hosting a supplier day to introduce innovative and globally-minded Canadian companies into the supply chain of GE’s new facility in Welland, Ontario, opening in 2018.

Over 30 suppliers are participating in the session, with introductions facilitated by EDC and the Niagara Industrial Association. Contributing stakeholders for the event include the City of Welland, the Regional Municipality of Niagara, and Niagara College.

The new multi-modal Brilliant Factory located in Welland, will initially manufacture GE Power’s gas engines, components for compression, mechanical drive, and power generation and manufacture components for GE Transportation diesel engines.

The business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking session, held at Niagara College’s Welland campus, is focused on finding companies with leading edge capabilities to supply reciprocating engine parts. Examples of sought parts and services include precision machined components, rubber gaskets, tubing, pipes, and painting.

“This is a great opportunity to meet with businesses throughout the region to help build GE’s supply chain for our new facility”, said Bradley Smith, vice-president of regional programs, GE Canada. “We appreciate the support from EDC, and all the contributors who have helped make today’s event possible. We look forward to developing new, successful relationships for years to come.”

The introductions are part of an ongoing partnership between GE Canada and EDC aimed at developing access for Canadian small- and medium-sized technology companies to the global marketplace. GE Canada benefits from stronger ties to Canadian companies with expertise aligned to its strategic business interests.

EDC provides financing solutions for GE Canada based upon the quality of its Canadian footprint and the prominence of exporting in its business model. GE Canada has been a strategic partner for EDC due to its strong track record of growing exports from its Canadian operations and nurturing Canadian suppliers into dynamic exporters.

Canadian companies interested in being considered for future EDC trade development opportunities can email B2BMatchmaking@edc.ca.