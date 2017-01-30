FSI announces best sustainability report awards winners

January 30, 2017

MONTREAL—The Finance and Sustainability Initiative (FSI) has announced the 2017 winners of its annual competition for best sustainability report awards. By sector (according to SASB’s classification) the winners are:

Resource Transformation: Bombardier

Transportation: Air Canada

Renewable Resources & Alternative Energy: Canfor

Services: Thomson Reuters

Consumption: Gildan

Non-Renewable Resources—Oil & Gas: TransCanada

Non-Renewable Resources—Gold companies: Goldcorp

Non-Renewable Resources—Metals & Mining Other Than Gold: Teck

Technology & Communications: Telus

Infrastructure: Stantec

Finance—Insurance companies: Sun Life Financial

Finance—Banks: TD

Now in its fourth year, this competition aims to promote excellence in sustainability reporting among Canadian public companies. All companies that are part of the S&P/TSX Composite Index are automatically eligible for this competition. Juries are composed of university students from several Quebec universities, including Concordia, HEC Montreal, Polytechnique Montreal, Universite de Sherbrooke, and UQAM.

The Finance and Sustainability Initiative (FSI) is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Quebec, that works to facilitate the evolution of investment practices by integrating ESG criteria into investment analysis, selection, and management, all with a view to sustainable development.