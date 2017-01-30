FSI announces best sustainability report awards winners

Competition promotes sustainability reporting excellence among Canadian public companies
MONTREAL—The Finance and Sustainability Initiative (FSI) has announced the 2017 winners of its annual competition for best sustainability report awards. By sector (according to SASB’s classification) the winners are:
Resource Transformation: Bombardier
Transportation: Air Canada
Renewable Resources & Alternative Energy: Canfor
Services: Thomson Reuters
Consumption: Gildan
Non-Renewable Resources—Oil & Gas: TransCanada
Non-Renewable Resources—Gold companies: Goldcorp
Non-Renewable Resources—Metals & Mining Other Than Gold: Teck
Technology & Communications: Telus
Infrastructure: Stantec
Finance—Insurance companies: Sun Life Financial
Finance—Banks: TD
Now in its fourth year, this competition aims to promote excellence in sustainability reporting among Canadian public companies. All companies that are part of the S&P/TSX Composite Index are automatically eligible for this competition. Juries are composed of university students from several Quebec universities, including Concordia, HEC Montreal, Polytechnique Montreal, Universite de Sherbrooke, and UQAM.
The Finance and Sustainability Initiative (FSI) is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Quebec, that works to facilitate the evolution of investment practices by integrating ESG criteria into investment analysis, selection, and management, all with a view to sustainable development.