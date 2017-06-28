Ford names Penske Logistics as top-performing global supplier

June 28, 2017

READING, PA—Penske Logistics recently received its fifth World Excellence Award from Ford Motor Company.

Ford honored 54 companies, narrowed down from thousands of suppliers, to be recognized at the 19th annual Ford World Excellence Awards at the Henry Ford Museum. Penske Logistics was recognized in the Aligned Business Framework (ABF) category for delivering on several performance requirements including premier operational performance, exemplary transparency, responsiveness and sustainability leadership.

“We could not be more appreciative of Ford’s continued confidence in our work,” said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. “Across the globe, our employees work hard to meet our customers’ needs and this award is evidence of their dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations.”

For over 20 years, Penske Logistics has provided a wide range of supply chain services to Ford Motor Company. These services include lead logistics provider services in North America, South America, Europe, Thailand and India.

In addition, Penske Logistics provides dedicated transportation and cross-docking operations to support Ford’s North American inbound operations.