FEED conversion contract for SNC-Lavalin

July 24, 2017

Purchasing B2B



MONTREAL—SNC-Lavalin has been awarded a contract by Brahms Oil Refineries Limited to undertake a front-end engineering design (FEED) conversion to EPC contract for a 10,000-barrel-per-day crude oil refinery in Kamsar, Guinea.

The FEED will provide a budget cost estimate to obtain a final investment decision (FID) for the project in the third quarter of 2017.

SNC-Lavalin’s scope for this phase of the work includes project management, coordination and management of the process licensor, management of the geotechnical and topographic survey contractors, preliminary engineering and procurement, along with estimating services and EPC execution plan for the complete grassroots refinery, including the tank farm and marine works required for import of crude oil by ship.

The contract is for the short form FEED, with a process to agree a phased development of the project ultimately into an EPC project following FID approval.