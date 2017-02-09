Feds select Weatherhaven for shelter system

February 9, 2017

VANCOUVER—Canadian government announced that it has selected Weatherhaven as the successful bidder for its $168 million Headquarters Shelter System (HQSS).

As part of the HQSS program the Department of National Defence will purchase 1,435 tactical tent-based shelter systems with an option of an additional 338 shelters. The contract also includes integrated lighting, flooring and HVAC components, for use by the Canadian Armed Forces on deployed operations within Canada and overseas. The program also allows for an initial period of in-service support, as well as the opportunity to acquire additional years of in-service support. The potential contract value could be up to $350 million exclusive of taxes.

These tactical shelter systems will be designed for rapid set up and mobility, as well as for strength and thermal properties, to perform under the most extreme environmental conditions. The shelters involve a modular design and can be used as operations and command centres for disaster relief and peacekeeping, and component parts are interchangeable to maximize efficiency and maintenance costs.

Weatherhaven’s bid was determined to be overall best value, against many of its leading competitors from around the world, based on a technical, financial and industrial assessment by Public Services and Procurement Canada.