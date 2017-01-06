eSignLive lands e-signature contract

January 6, 2017

MONTREAL—SaaS provider ASC Networks Inc. has chosen eSignLive, an e-signature company, to provide e-signatures for its comprehensive software offering. ASC Networks is a provider of SaaS and on-premises contract, document, form and CPQ lifecycle management and source-to-contract solutions, and the partnership will augment ASC’s end-to-end source-to-contract suite with an embedded e-signature solution allowing ASC customers to work with a single vendor in a single system for their full eSourcing and eProcurement lifecycle needs.

eSignLive said it was selected for its visual audit trail capabilities and flexible deployment options, including a FedRAMP-compliant cloud for US federal government agencies, as well as eSignLive’s ability to be white-labelled within ASC’s source-to-contract solution suite.

eSignLive will be embedded and white-labelled within ASC’s solution to ensure a transaction never drops to a third-party service. This transition between solutions extends to Salesforce, MS Dynamics CRM, and other systems (CRM, ERP, etc.), as both ASC and eSignLive offer pre-built integrations with these platforms.

This e-signature offering will include security features. With eSignLive, digital signature technology encrypts each signature, a visual audit trail captures the transaction, one-click verification embeds the audit trail in the document for easy verification and storage, and the document becomes tamper-evident and invalidates the signatures if any changes are detected between signers.