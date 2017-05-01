EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare selected as hospital project’s preferred proponent

May 1, 2017

FERGUS, ON—Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Groves Memorial Community Hospital (GMCH) have selected EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare as the preferred proponent to design, build and finance the new hospital development project in Centre Wellington, Ont.

IO and GMCH selected the company after extensive evaluations following a request for proposals (RFP) process that began in June 2016. Three teams—GMCH Partnership, EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare and PCL Constructors Canada—submitted bids. The EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare team includes:

Developer: EllisDon Capital Inc.

Architect: Tillman Ruth Robinson

Engineering Teams: The Mitchell Partnership; WalterFedy Partnership; Hastings and Aziz

Construction: EllisDon Design Build Inc.

Financial advisor: EllisDon Capital Inc.

IO and GMCH will now work to finalize contract details with EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare. The project is expected to reach financial close in mid-2017, which will mean that relevant contracts have been signed, the contract and local share amounts can be announced and a financing rate has been set.

The new hospital will be built in Aboyne, Ont., between Elora and Fergus, and replace the existing GMCH in Fergus.