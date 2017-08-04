Drone delivery deal in sight for healthcare supply chain

August 4, 2017Purchasing B2B

TORONTO—Drone Delivery Canada has signed an agreement with TECSYS Inc., a supply chain solutions company for health systems and hospitals, to collaborate on the design, development and implementation of a drone delivery solution to expand the logistics capabilities of TECSYS in healthcare.

Using DDC’s logistics platform, the development, prototyping and testing will be focused on a customized depot-to-depot solution as well as a depot-to-consumer solution on the healthcare supply chain vertical.

DDC will be responsible for their own costs with respect to the testing and the development of the drone delivery logistics platform solution.

“Working with TECSYS, we see great opportunities to serve the healthcare sector across North America,” said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. “We’re aware of many opportunities to improve rural healthcare by using drones and by working with TECSYS, an innovation leader in the field, we will develop healthcare solutions.”