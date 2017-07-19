Domtar releases sustainability report

July 19, 2017

FORT MILL, S.C.—Domtar has released its 2017 Sustainability Report, Working Smart of the Long Term, detailing the company’s sustainability endeavors.

The report focuses on the areas of: caring for people and communities, efficient manufacturing, and responsible sourcing and logistics.

It details the company’s priorities, challenges and progress via engaging stories and stunning visuals, making the piece approachable for different audiences.

Highlights of the 2017 report, including:

53 percent reduction in recordable safety incidents since 2008. 33 percent reduction in waste to landfill at pulp and paper mills since 2013. 4,000+ hours contributed by employees at company-sponsored events. 13 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions at pulp and paper mills since 2010. 5 percent reduction in water use at pulp and paper mills since 2012.

Caring for people and communities

Domtar employees are engaged in improving safety, using forward-looking safety techniques, the company said. These aim to address potential hazards before they result in an injury. In 2016, employees logged more than 290,000 leading safety activities across the company. These include things like reporting potential unsafe acts and conducting pre-task risk assessments. This approach helps reinforce a culture of employee engagement and contributes to reducing the number and severity of injuries.

Efficient Manufacturing

Domtar has converted most of its carbon-intensive, coal-powered boilers to cleaner-burning and less carbon-intensive natural gas. The company is also improving efficiency across its mill system and is optimizing its self-generation of electric power.

As a result, 75 percent of the energy used in Domtar pulp and paper mills comes from renewable biomass sources, largely generated from wood processing and pulping byproducts.

Responsible Sourcing and Logistics

Domtar said that its collaboration with landowners and other partners promotes the benefits of sustainable forest management and third-party certification, which provides an additional level of assurance of responsible forest management.

The company meets 34 percent of its fiber needs with certified wood, including 19 percent from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified sources, even as overall FSC acres have declined in the United States.