Dell ships ocean plastics packaging

March 13, 2017

Bali, Indonesia—Dell has announced its first shipment of ocean plastics packaging, the result of a commercial-scale pilot program. Dell recycled plastics collected from waterways and beaches for use in the new packaging tray for its Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, building on Dell’s broader sustainable supply chain strategy.

In 2017, its ocean plastics pilot will keep 16,000 pounds of plastic from entering the ocean, the company said.

Dell will transition its award-winning XPS 13 2-in-1 to ocean 2-in-1 to ocean plastics packaging beginning April 30. The company also will include educational information on its packaging to raise awareness on ocean ecosystem health solutions. To help ensure the packaging does not end up back in the oceans, Dell will stamp each tray with the No. 2 recycling symbol, designating it as HDPE (commonly recyclable in many locations).

Dell said that its packaging team designs and sources its product packaging to be more than 93 percent recyclable by weight so that it can be reused as part of the circular economy.

The company noted the ocean plastics supply chain process is made of multiple stages: Dell’s partners intercept ocean plastics at the source in waterways, shorelines and beaches before it reaches the ocean. It then processes and refines the used plastics, mixes the ocean plastic (25 percent) with other recycled HDPE plastics (the remaining 75 percent) from sources like bottles and food storage containers. Finally, it molds the resulting recycled plastic flake into new packaging trays and ship the trays for final packaging and customer delivery.