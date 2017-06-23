Contract awarded for Mount Sinai Hospital redevelopment project

June 23, 2017

TORONTO—Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Sinai Health System have awarded a fixed-price contract to EllisDon Capital Inc. (EllisDon) to build and finance Sinai Health System’s Phase 3A redevelopment project at Mount Sinai Hospital. The contract between EllisDon and Sinai Health System is for $288.5 million.

An open, competitive request for qualifications process, overseen by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Sinai Health System, began in August 2015.

The project is a large-scale renovation of several key areas of Mount Sinai Hospital, including:

Redevelopment of the Critical Care Unit; Expansion and redesign of the Emergency Department, Operating Rooms and Surgical Services

increased Medical/Surgery Inpatient capacity; Redesign of some of the Ambulatory Care areas; and Redevelopment of a full-service, in-house Medical Devices Reprocessing Department.

EllisDon will now mobilize on site and construction will begin, with an expected substantial completion date of fall 2022.

This project is being delivered using Infrastructure Ontario’s Alternative Financing and Procurement (AFP) model, an innovative way of financing and procuring large, complex public infrastructure projects. IO and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care are working with Sinai Health System to renovate the facility, which will remain publicly owned, controlled and accountable.