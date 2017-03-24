CN, TFI International to grow intermodal service

March 24, 2017

MONTREAL—CN and TFI International, Inc. have announced a renewed collaboration to grow domestic intermodal business in markets across Canada.

The renewed long-term partnership aligns the two companies with a range of services, including truckload, less-than-truckload and package and courier.

“Over the last five years, TFI International has grown its operating divisions’ presence in the domestic intermodal market and its companies have a combined 100 years of collaboration with CN,” said JJ Ruest, CN executive vice-president and chief marketing officer. “We believe our expanding partnership will help both our organizations provide more consistent, reliable service for our shared and growing customer base.”