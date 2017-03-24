PurchasingB2B

CN, TFI International to grow intermodal service

Renewed partnership aligns the two companies with a range of services

March 24, 2017
Purchasing B2B

Image courtesy of: CN

MONTREAL—CN and TFI International, Inc. have announced a renewed collaboration to grow domestic intermodal business in markets across Canada.

The renewed long-term partnership aligns the two companies with a range of services, including truckload, less-than-truckload and package and courier.

“Over the last five years, TFI International has grown its operating divisions’ presence in the domestic intermodal market and its companies have a combined 100 years of collaboration with CN,” said JJ Ruest, CN executive vice-president and chief marketing officer. “We believe our expanding partnership will help both our organizations provide more consistent, reliable service for our shared and growing customer base.”

Print this page

Related Posts