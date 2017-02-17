Clarocity Corporation awarded valuation contract

February 17, 2017

CALGARY—Valuation Vision, Inc., the US subsidiary of Clarocity Corporation, has been contracted by a federal US government department to perform valuation services for the most recent release of delinquent asset sales.

Valuation Vision will provide additional services related to pricing of non-performing loans through the use of its BPO Pro product suite, the company said. Orders are in the process of being filled and future orders are expected as additional assets are released in high volume batches.

While US agencies have not disclosed the total number of residential properties still available for sale, over 77,000 non-performing assets have been sold since 2010.

Government regulatory agencies continue to indicate ongoing divestment of non-performing assets per Congressional mandate.