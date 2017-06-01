CGI opens supply chain centre of excellence

June 1, 2017

Purchasing B2B



LYON, France—CGI has opened a new global center of excellence (COE) in Lyon, France dedicated to helping organizations transform their supply chains through digital technologies. The center’s 350 experts work with clients to identify and develop new digital supply chain solutions, as well as transform their business eco-systems through new digital partnership models that improve collaboration and drive innovation, the company said. CGI aims to recruit 250 experts in the next two years.

Based on the findings of in-depth interviews with more than 1,000 business and technology leaders in the 2016-2017 CGI Global 1000, CGI noted the priority of over 90 percent of manufacturing executives is to digitalize their business processes. CGI has identified three key challenges companies face in digitally transforming their supply chains:

improving the collection and distribution of data to drive insight; using this insight to rethink their organizational models,; and integrating traditional supply chains with digital technologies to automate and transform processes.

CGI’s new center of excellence will focus on helping clients address these challenges through the following: